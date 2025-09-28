TGPSC Group 2 results released, 782 vacancies filled

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) released the results for Group 2 examinations on Sunday, September 28, filling 782 out of the 783 vacancies.

The exams were conducted on December 15 and 16, 2024, in four sessions. The General Ranking List was released on March 11 this year. Following verification of certificates for selected candidates, the final hall ticket numbers have been posted on the Commission’s website on Sunday.

Vacancies have been filled across 18 post codes, however are subject to the outcome of orders in writ petition and writ appeal cases pending before the courts.

The selection of candidates is also subject to cancellation if the candidate has failed to disclose required documents or facts.