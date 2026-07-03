TGPSC invites applications for 19 seed certification officer posts

The tentative schedule of the examination (objective type) would be in October 2026.

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Seed officer seed certification officer recruitment 2026 with 19 vacancies and eligibility details.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has invited applications for 19 posts of Seed certification officer in Telangana Seed and Organic Certification Authority in Telangana.

In a notification issued on Thursday, June 2, TGPSC has informed that the applications can be submitted from July 7, 2026, till 5 pm on August 12, 2026.

The application would be made available on the Commission’s website (https://www.tgpsc.gov.in).

Subhan Bakery

Candidates with a basic degree in Agriculture with post-graduation MSc (Agriculture) in Seed Technology / Plant Breeding /
Agronomy / Plant Physiology from any University recognized by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) are eligible to apply.

The tentative schedule of the examination (objective type) would be in October 2026. Applicants have been advised to submit online application well before the closing date, without waiting till the last date.

The exam will be either held in OMR based Offline mode or in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode.

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To be eligible, the minimum age of an applicant should be 18, and should not be born after July 1, 2008. For maximum age of 44 years, an applicant should not be born before July 2, 1982.

Age relaxation for SC/ST/BC/ EWS is 5 years, and for Persons with Disabilities it is 10 years.

The detailed notification can be downloaded below.

Lord's Engineering College
DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI_NOTIFICATION-SEED-CERTI-OFFICER (1)20260702172332Download

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