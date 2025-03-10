TGPSC releases Group 1 results, Here’s how to check

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday, March 10 announced the Group 1 services recruitment exam results.

Candidates can check and download their results from tspsc.gov.in

The TGPSC Group 1 Mains exam was held from October 21 to October 31, with sessions from 2 pm to 5 pm daily. The exam consisted of seven descriptive papers.

As per the exam notification, candidates can check their paper-wise marks by entering their TSPSC ID, Mains Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and OTP received on their registered mobile number via the Commission’s website. They are advised to download and preserve the Mains Memorandum of Marks sheet until the recruitment process is complete.

How to check TGPSC Group 1 results

Candidates can follow these steps to download the Results:

Visit the official website of TGPSC at tspsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to check the results, key and OMR download tab. Open the results or marks memo download link, as required. Select the exam name.

On the login window, provide your credentials and submit. Check and download the result.

TGPSC exam fiasco

In December 2024, TGPSC Group 1 aspirants protested across Telangana demanding exams be postponed. However, the Supreme Court struck down the appeal, saying it could not annul the Group 1 notification, affecting approximately 30,000 candidates. The court dismissed a petition seeking the cancellation of the notification and the postponement of the mains examination.

Previously, the TGPSC Group 1 exams were cancelled twice; once due to paper leaks and again because of administrative issues. After coming to power, the Congress government set aside the old notification and issued a new one which was challenged as illegal by a group of seven individuals, including Gangula Damodar Reddy.

On December 6, a two-judge bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Mishra heard their petition. Initially, the petitioners’ lawyer Guru Krishnakumar argued that the new government intentionally sidelined the notification issued by the previous administration.