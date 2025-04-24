TGPSC schedules Group 1 certificate verification for PwD candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the schedule for the second spell of certificate verification for Group-I Services.

This round is specifically for candidates from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category who were shortlisted to fill shortfalls.

According to the official notification, the verification process is set to be conducted on Saturday, April 26 from 10:30 am onwards at the TGPSC office located at Prathibha Bhavan, MJ Road, Nampally.

Candidates are required to download their verification material from the official TGPSC website.

Additionally, candidates must exercise their web options between April 25 and April 26, on the TGPSC website. These web options will be crucial for the final selection process. The PwD candidates will also be required to attend Medical Boards on the same day as the certificate verification.

For more information, candidates are advised to regularly check the TGPSC website.