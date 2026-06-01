TGPSC to transition to computer-based tests for all exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Chairman Burra Venkatesham announced that the commission will transition to computer-based tests (CBTs) for all future job notifications. The move is primarily to eliminate the risk of paper leaks and speed up the recruitment process for government jobs.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Monday, June 1, he said that the question paper will be set either a day before the exam or on the day of the exam for the future job notifications.

“Even professors contributing the questions will not be able to know what others have sent for a particular exam,” he said, adding negligible scope for paper leak.

“The time taken in the four steps, including the notification, exam, publication of the merit list, and then the final selection list, will be largely,” he said.

Candidates will be able to access results soon after test completion.

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5-6 new notifications in June

He announced that recruitment notifications for around 3,800 vacancies will be issued through five to six notifications this month.

The posts include 1,393 Forest Beat Officers, 223 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) in the Roads and Buildings Department, 49 Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical) in the same department, and Assistant Environmental Engineers for the Telangana Pollution Control Board.

On June 2, he said three notifications would be issued, and more notifications would follow after a week.

Also, TGPSC will announce 2-3 job notifications every month, and the results will be released soon.

The Commission is also contemplating clubbing notifications with fewer job posts after consulting the concerned departments. “For example, there are 28 categories of posts with only one vacancy. There are around 25 more categories of posts with fewer than five, and 11 posts with more than 50 vacancies,” he pointed out.

Why ‘One Time Registration’ needs updation

On the One Time Registration (OTR) update, which TGPSC made compulsory, he said it was being done to have all the certificates in one place.

“The candidate does not need to submit the certificates again and again for different notifications, which will save time,” he said, disclosing that opportunity to update the qualifications and certificates will be given once.

“However, if a candidate has earned a higher qualification recently, he/she will be allowed to upload the additional qualification, but will not be allowed to edit what has already been uploaded (previous certificates),” he added.

He also warned that the commission won’t sit quietly when somebody tries to tarnish its image by levelling false accusations, and that legal action will be initiated against such individuals or groups.