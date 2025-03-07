TGPSC warns against fake job claims, initiates legal action

TGPSC has advised candidates to beware of middlemen promising fake government jobs or inside information and report such instances.

TGPSC releases provisional list of shortlisted candidates candidates for Group-IV posts.
TGPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Public Service Commission (TGPSC) in a stern warning has warned against the spread of false and misleading information on social media over its recruitment process.

In a press note dated March 6, the Commission urged job aspirants not to fall for such misinformation and announced that it had lodged a police complaint and was in the process of filing a criminal defamation suit against those responsible for spreading baseless claims.

The Commission has reiterated its commitment to a fair and transparent selection process, stating that it strictly follows all prescribed rules and procedures in selecting meritorious candidates for various government positions.

No complaints received despite previous warnings

TGPSC reminded aspirants of a previously issued warning on December 15, 2024, advising them to beware of middlemen promising fake government jobs or inside information.

Candidates have been urged to report such individuals to the nearest police station and share complaint details with the commission via the vigilance mobile number and email provided on its official website.

However, despite this advisory, the Commission noted that not a single complaint has been received regarding middlemen or fraudulent job offers so far.

TGPSC condemned the unverified social media claims, stating that they were intended to malign the Commission’s image and create confusion among unemployed youth. The body assured candidates that its recruitment procedures are foolproof, ensuring fairness and transparency at every stage.

TGPSC files complaint against media house over Group 1 exam report

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against misinformation, the Commission stated that stringent legal action would be taken against individuals or groups involved in spreading fake news.

Candidates have been urged to report any suspicious individuals or job scams to the police and share evidence with the commission to enable swift action. Complaints, along with proof, can be forwarded to the contact details available on the Commission’s website.

With this, TGPSC reassured job aspirants that it remains committed to upholding integrity in the recruitment process and ensuring that only deserving candidates are selected for government jobs.

