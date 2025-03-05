TGPSC files complaint against media house over Group 1 exam report

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) here has written to the state Cyber Crimes department to take action against the news portal Telugu Scribe for publishing an article alleging that TGPSC Group 1 posts were being sold for crores of rupees.

The TGPSC filed a police complaint and also decided to file a criminal defamation for the news article, which it said is, “spreading such misleading information and trying to tarnish the image” of the constitutional body. It stated that the news report had created “unrest among the Group 1 aspirants.”

In her complaint, TGPSC, secretary, R Sumathi, asked the deputy commissioner of police, cybercrimes department to take suitable action against the printer, publisher, editor and also the news reporter for publishing the news without ascertaining the facts.

Also Read 3 foreign nationals deported from Hyderabad over visa violations

According to the TGPSC, the information or allegation of posts being sold for money is false. “The Group-1 aspirants are hereby advised not to believe such false propaganda as it is always the endeavour of the Commission to conduct the recruitments in a fair and transparent manner. The candidates can be rest assured that no injustice will be done to any candidate and the results are being processed in a fair and transparent manner as per merit,” said the secretary in a statement.

She added that the Group 1 selection process is being expedited and that the TGPSC aims at “zero error result”. The Commission is contemplating releasing paper-wise marks in candidate login and also to publish provisional marks list on the Commission’s website very shortly,” added the statement.