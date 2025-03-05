3 foreign nationals deported from Hyderabad over visa violations

Hyderabad: Three foreign nationals were deported from Hyderabad over visa violations and involvement in alleged suspicious activities.

On a tip-off, Panjagutta police on February 20, apprehended the following three foreign nationals who were found to be overstaying in India after the expiry of their visas and were suspected to be involved in flesh trade.

All three foreign nationals were detained at the Basheerbagh CCS, Hyderabad, and deported to their home countries.



A Liberian national, Karmo Martin P, and a former student of Nizam College between 2020 and 2023, had arrived here in 2019. He kept extending his visa on false claims of having backlogs. He was detained in Basheerbagh and deported to his country on February 26.

P Kabatuku Mary from Uganda arrived in India on December 17, 2024, on a medical visa for treatment at the Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills. On verification, it was found out that she never visited the hospital and was staying illegally in India, suspected to be involved in flesh trade. She was deported to her country on March 4.

Another Liberian national, Cole Johnson, had come to India in 2022 to study at the AV college. But, on verification, it was found that he had not taken any admission and extended his stay in the country despite visa expiration. He too was also suspected to have been involved in flesh trade. He was deported on March 5.