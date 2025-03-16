TGPWU seeks 50 pc subsidy on purchase of EVs for commercial purposes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has urged the state government to provide 50 percent subsidy on purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) for commercial purposes.

In a letter, TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin stated that many gig and platform workers, including delivery agents and cab drivers, rely on their vehicles for daily income. Transitioning to electric vehicles would significantly reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

“However, the high upfront cost of EVs poses a significant barrier for these workers. A 50 percent subsidy would make EVs more accessible and contribute to the government’s goals of reducing pollution and promoting green mobility,” he said.

The TGPWU urged Telangana government to consider this request and extend further support to gig and platform workers, who are integral to the state’s economy and service ecosystem.

Telangana govt exempts EVs from road tax

The TGPWU’s demand comes given the state government’s order exempting electric vehicles from road tax.

In November 2024, the Telangana government exempted electric vehicles from road tax till December 2026. Speaking about the new policy changes regarding EVs in the state, the state road and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakaran said, “We have brought this policy to avoid pollution in Hyderabad like Delhi. The new policy of EVs in Telangana will be implemented in all four-wheelers, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and goods vehicles.”

Hence, any EV bought and registered in Telangana would be eligible to avail the tax exemption till December 31, 2026, encouraging the citizens to adopt EVs in Telangana. The decision was passed through Government Order (GO) No. 41, signed by special chief secretary Vikas Raj on November 16.

The order also promotes the usage of fully electric buses with special provisions for companies buying buses exclusively for employee transport.

With the move, the state government aims to reduce the state’s carbon footprint, reducing emissions and urban pollution.