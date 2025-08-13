TGPWU welcomes Hyderabad airport, GMR assurances on cab pickup location issue

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has thanked the management of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and GMR Group for assuring a resolution to issues arising from the recent relocation of app-based cab pickups from C Parking to H Parking.

According to TGPWU, the change had caused significant inconvenience to drivers, passengers, VIPs, and guests due to longer walking distances and operational difficulties. The union had approached RGIA and GMR officials to highlight these concerns.

Following discussions, the airport and GMR management assured the union that corrective measures would be taken soon to address the problem.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU, welcomed the commitment, stating, “We appreciate the swift response from RGIA and GMR management. Their assurance to resolve the cab pickup location issue shows a commitment to passenger comfort and driver welfare.”

The union expressed hope for continued collaboration with airport authorities to ensure smooth transportation services and greater convenience for travellers.