TGREDCO, GGGI join hands to accelerate push for energy-efficient buildings

Hyderabad: Telangana’s renewable energy agency TGREDCO on Tuesday, March 24, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to strengthen collaboration in energy efficiency, energy conservation and renewable energy in the state.

The MoU was signed by Anila Vavilla, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO), and Soumya Prasad Garnaik, country representative of GGGI-India, in the presence of Navin Mittal, Special Chief Secretary, Energy Department.

The collaboration is aligned with the Sustaining and Promoting Market Transformation for Energy Efficiency in Buildings in India (SMARTEE-B) initiative, which aims to accelerate energy efficiency improvements in the building sector through innovative business models and financing mechanisms.

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Under the MoU, the two organisations will jointly work on programmes in key areas, including demand side management (DSM), sustainable cooling, energy-efficient buildings, green small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and e-mobility.

The partnership will also focus on developing bankable project pipelines, facilitating innovative financing mechanisms including Energy Service Companies (ESCO) models and building institutional capacity through training and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Officials said the collaboration would help strengthen policy frameworks, promote adoption of energy-efficient technologies in buildings and create new opportunities for green investments and employment in the state.The MoU is intended to leverage GGGI’s global expertise and technical support to accelerate Telangana’s transition towards a low-carbon, energy-efficient growth pathway, in line with national priorities and international climate commitments.