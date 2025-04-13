TGRERA orders status quo on unauthorized modifications in Petbasheerbad project

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has ordered a status quo on unauthorized structural modifications made by two residents of the Aparna Serenity project in Petbasheerabad Village.

The ruling comes after the builder filed a complaint citing concerns over the structural integrity of the building due to these alterations.

The builder’s complaint alleged that the residents began making changes to their flat, No. 205, shortly after receiving the keys in November 2023.

These modifications were made without obtaining prior approval, violating Clause 15.1 of the construction agreement and Section 433 of the GHMC Act, which mandates consent from the commissioner for such changes.

Residents fail to file reply

The project received its Occupancy Certificate from GHMC in December 2023. The builder expressed concerns that individual alterations could compromise the five-year structural liability they bear under the agreement and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Despite being given opportunities to respond, the residents failed to file a reply and instead sought adjournments, stating they would submit an undertaking.

TGRERA found prima facie cause for concern and determined that granting interim relief would not cause undue hardship to the respondents.

Consequently, the authority restrained the residents from making further structural changes until the complaint is fully adjudicated.