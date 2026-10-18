TGSPDCL officials connect with farmers in outreach programme

Hyderabad: To provide improved services to agricultural power consumers in rural areas under the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), the ‘Polam Bata’ programme was conducted on Sunday, October 18, across several regions.

As part of the initiative, electricity department officials, engineers and field staff visited agricultural fields and interacted with farmers. The agricultural power supply situation in the areas was reviewed, while officials gathered feedback on farmers’ concerns, problems and requirements.

The primary objective of the ‘Polam Bata’ programme was to bring electricity department services closer to farmers, assess agricultural power supply conditions directly, identify technical issues and explore solutions to farmers’ problems at the field level, officials said.

The programme extended to various sections, sub-divisions and divisions in Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Yadadri, Medchal, and Suryapet under the TGSPDCL jurisdiction.

Officials visited villages including Chowderguda, Chittapur, Uyyalavada, Nadaimpally, Nijampur, Choutlapally, Puttapally, Thadur, Jangampet, Gummadidala, Kothapally and Laxmipathigudem, along with several agricultural feeder areas, to receive farmers’ opinions on power supply.

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Field-Level inspections of agricultural power supply

TGSPDCL officials recorded electrical readings at 100 kVA distribution transformers using tong testers and checked voltage and current levels at transformers and borewell motor starter points. The performance of agricultural feeders, supply conditions, and issues relating to power interruptions were reviewed at the field level.

The engineers also interacted with farmers to assess their satisfaction with the quality of power supply and instructed the field staff to take necessary measures to ensure reliable and quality power supply to agricultural consumers.

Similarly, inspections were carried out in agricultural fields under the 11 kV Gopalpet feeder in the Wanaparthy area. Farmers’ requests for additional hours of power supply were brought to the attention of the concerned authorities.

Priority for grievance redressal

During the meetings, farmers discussed crop conditions, borewell motor performance, power supply timings, voltage levels. Feedback on the existing power supply situation was recorded, and coordination with the concerned authorities was undertaken regarding the need for additional supply hours and the resolution of local issues.

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Officials instructed field staff to address power supply-related problems promptly and continuously monitor the performance of transformers, electrical lines and other equipment.

Officials discussed the impact of El Niño, rainfall patterns, groundwater availability, and crop yield conditions with farmers. Villagers were advised to follow the Agriculture Department’s guidance for selecting crops, consider water availability, and adopt water conservation practices.