TGSPDCL orders to clear dangerous cable clutter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Southern Telangana Power Transmission Corporation has ordered the removal of cables and other objects hanging from power poles in Greater Hyderabad. These cables pose significant risks to pedestrians, vehicular traffic, and power personnel.

In a review meeting on Wednesday at the corporation’s premises, CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui met with representatives from cable operators, internet service providers, and the cable association.

He expressed concerns over the excessive cable bundles and telecom equipment attached to power poles, which are causing the poles to bend under the extra weight. Additionally, cables strewn across footpaths are causing inconvenience and danger to passers-by.

Unused cables and heaps of cable bundles surrounding the poles are making it difficult for electrical staff to carry out necessary repairs. Faruqui directed operators to comply with installation norms within one week for main roads and within two weeks for other roads in the city.