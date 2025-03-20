TGSPDCL ranks 3rd in India for ensuring reliable power supply

The ranking evaluated 41 power distribution companies (Discoms) across the country.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 20th March 2025 7:09 pm IST
TGSPDCL logo

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) has earned national recognition by securing the 3rd rank in its category in the Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) Report – Consumer Service Rating of Discoms (CSRD) Report 2023-24, released by the Ministry of Power.

According to reports, TGSPDCL has outperformed other Discoms in key areas such as faster approval of electricity connections, simplified service regulations with minimal paperwork, accurate billing through IR port-based meters, and prompt consumer complaint resolution.

Additionally, 99 percent of electricity-related services are now available online via the company’s website and mobile app, reducing the need for physical office visits.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui congratulated the officials and staff on this achievement and encouraged them to continue enhancing service standards and the company’s national ranking.

