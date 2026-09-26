TGSPDCL spent Rs 17 cr for uninterrupted power at Ganesh pandals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has borne an expenditure of Rs 17.80 crore to provide free power supply to 51,207 Ganesh pandals, Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), stated on Saturday, September 26.

Despite the significant rise in power demand across the world due to the El Niño phenomenon, the Telangana government extended full support to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by providing free electricity supply to pandals, TGSPDCL said in a release.

A total connected load of 1,12,586 kW was sanctioned for the 51,207 Ganesh pandals in 21 circles under TGSPDCL.

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Within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), 20,128 Ganesh pandals were installed, and a sanctioned load of 60,217 kW was provided at an estimated cost of Rs 9.04 crore.

Last year, a total of 47,649 pandals had been registered with the electricity department and a load of 98,627 kW had been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 15.59 crore.