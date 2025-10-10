TGSPDCL to install high capacity transformers to meet summer demand

Hyderabad: In order to meet the increased electricity demand during summer, TGSPDCL (Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana) is planning to install thousands of transformers to reduce the load on existing transformers and prevent power cuts.

During a review meeting on Friday, October 10, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui, stated that since the peak power demand next year is expected to increase from 19,500 MW to 20,000 MW, 3,866 additional distribution transformers (DTRs) and 431 upgraded power transformers (PTRs) will be installed across the Southern DISCOM area.

In addition to this, the capacity of power transformers would be increased at substations in Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Manikonda, Gachibowli, Medchal, Shivaram Pally, MD Pally, Patancheru, RC Puram, Bollaram, Borapatla, Narsapur, and Palamakula.

To overcome the shortage of space, 1000 kVA distribution transformers will be installed for the first time within the jurisdiction of the company and replace the overloaded 500 kVA DTRs in the Greater Hyderabad area.

Similarly, 33/11 kV substations, especially within the Greater Hyderabad limits, will be equipped with 16 MVA high-capacity power transformers (PTRs).

The MD had asked officials to meet with field-level engineers in high-demand areas, study local conditions and prepare detailed plans within a week.

He also asked for all repair and maintenance works to be initiated by the end of this month and for the “Summer Action” works to be completed by December.