Hazardous power lines in Hyderabad’s metro zone to be replaced

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), Musharraf Faruqui, directed officials on Wednesday, August 6, to replace hazardous power lines in the Metro Zone with air-bunched cables, also known as insulated cables.

During pole-to-pole inspections conducted last week, officials observed that these overhead conductors were located dangerously close to houses in slums and narrow lanes.

They noted that approximately 550 km of overhead conductors need replacement in the four circles of the Metro Zone, which includes Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Hyderabad Central, and Hyderabad South.

Officials plan to replace them with air-bunched cables by the end of this month and stated that these services will also be extended to other circles in Greater Hyderabad.

A review meeting was held in this regard on Wednesday at the company’s corporate office with around 160 sub-engineers and assistant engineers from the Metro Zone attending.