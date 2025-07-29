TGSRTC slashes fares by 30 pc for Hyderabad-Vijayawada buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday, July 28, announced a 30 percent reduction in fares for buses from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

The TGSRTC is offering a 30 percent discount on Garuda Plus and E Garuda services, and 20 percent off on Super Luxury and Lahari (non-AC) services.

According to the TGSRTC, the step was in response to aggressive pricing by private operators and competing state carrier APSRTC on the high-demand corridor.

In February this year, the TGSRTC offered a 10 percent discount on Lahari (non-AC) sleeper cum seater and Super Luxury services, and an 8 percent discount on Rajdhani AC buses on this route.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada route is among the busiest intercity routes from Telangana’s capital. About 120 buses depart daily from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, with services running around the clock at 10-30 minute intervals.