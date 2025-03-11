TGSRTC aims for Rs 10,000 crore turnover by next year: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is on track to achieve a turnover of Rs.10,000 crore by next year, said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar.

Speaking at the conference on “Navigating Corporate Failure and Digital Fraud: Pathways to Success” organized by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at Federation House, Hyderabad, Sajjanar shared his transformation from a police officer to a business administrator.

He recalled that when he took over TGSRTC in September 2021, the corporation was struggling with losses and had a turnover of Rs.3,800 crore. However, with the dedication of 50,000 employees and strong government support, TGSRTC has now become a billion-dollar entity. He credited this success to financial transparency, robust internal controls, and timely salary disbursements.

Addressing the growing threat of digital fraud, Sajjanar urged corporate houses to prioritize cybersecurity. He warned that with advancements in AI and Big Data, cybercriminals are exploiting digital platforms at an alarming rate.

To combat digital fraud, he recommended:

AI-powered fraud detection for identifying suspicious activity

Blockchain technology for securing financial transactions

Cybersecurity training for employees

Increased awareness about digital fraud risks

He highlighted that digital fraud is no longer just a business risk but a major societal concern.

FTCCI President Dr. Suresh Kumar Singhal, in his opening remarks, described the conference as a platform for collaboration on tackling digital fraud. The Corporate Laws, IBC & ADR Committee Chair Naresh Chandra and Co-chair Dr. Tasneem Shariff introduced the speakers.

The event was attended by FTCCI Vice Presidents R. Ravikumar and KK Maheshwari, along with industry leaders, who highlighted the importance of governance, technology, and awareness in combating corporate failures and digital fraud.