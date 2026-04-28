TGSRTC bus collides with lorry in Telangana’s Medak, several injured

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Super Luxury bus going from Hyderabad to Bodhan collided with a grain lorry on a highway near Kulcharam mandal of Medak district on Tuesday, April 28.

The accident occurred at around 3 pm when the overspeeding bus tried to overtake the lorry. Out of the 18 passengers on the bus, 10-12 received minor injuries while the RTC driver suffered fractured ribs, an official from Kulcharam police station told Siasat.com.

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All of them have been shifted to the government hospital in Medak. A case has been registered against the RTC driver under section 125 (rashness or negligence that endanger human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).