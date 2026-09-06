TGSRTC bus conductor returns bag full of cash to Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) female bus conductor turned out to be a good Samaritan for a Haj pilgrim couple by returning their bag of cash containing Rs 3 lakh.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 5. Jahangir, a businessman by profession, was travelling to Hyderabad with his wife on the bus. They got down at Afzalgunj and proceeded towards Nampally.

In a hurry, they left their cash bag in the bus.

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Bus conductor Sarita, who was on duty, spotted the bag and informed driver Narasimhulu.

By then, the couple realised their mistake and rushed back in panic to the bus stand. Fortunately, both the driver and conductor had secured the bag and handed it to them.

The act has caught the eye of State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar who praised Saritha for her honesty. “I congratulate conductor Sarita for safely returning the passenger’s cash without any selfish motives. I hope her honesty and humanity will inspire other RTC employees,” read his X post.