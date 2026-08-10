UAE announces Haj 2027 registration date

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat on Monday, August 10, announced the registration dates for Emirati citizens wishing to perform Haj during the upcoming 1448 AH/2027 season.

Registration will open on September 14, 2026, through the authority’s smart application and official website. The registration window will close on September 25.

Applicants will be selected through an automated screening process in accordance with the UAE Cabinet’s Resolution No. 32 of 2018 and the approved criteria and conditions.

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The authority said the screening process is expected to be completed by October 9, 2026, when the names of approved pilgrims will be announced. Successful applicants will then be contacted to complete the required procedures.

The authority said it is making early preparations for the Haj season by adhering to the approved timetable and completing arrangements related to registration and the selection process.

It added that strategic plans are being developed to enhance services for pilgrims and enable them to perform the pilgrimage comfortably and safely.

The authority also highlighted the experience gained by the UAE’s Haj affairs office during previous seasons, saying continued development, performance reviews and the adoption of new approaches have helped improve services for pilgrims.

The efforts are aimed at further strengthening Haj services in line with the UAE’s approach to providing high-quality services to citizens and enabling them to perform the pilgrimage with peace of mind.

Saudi Arabia prepares for Haj 2027

Saudi Arabia began preparations for the 2027 Haj season in May, unveiling a series of reforms aimed at streamlining pilgrim services, improving accommodation standards and strengthening oversight of Haj operations.

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The plans were announced by Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah during the ministry’s annual closing ceremony in Makkah. Officials presented the initial framework that will guide coordination with Haj affairs offices around the world ahead of the next pilgrimage cycle.

According to Saudi authorities, the final deadline for Umrah pilgrims to leave the Kingdom will be April 7, 2027, ahead of the start of the Haj season.

Arafah Day, the peak of the Haj pilgrimage, is expected to fall on May 15, 2027, according to astronomical calculations.