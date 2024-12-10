TGSRTC bus driver dies in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) bus driver died in an accident in Hyderabad on Monday, December 9. The accident occurred on the Hyderabad – Vijayawada highway.
A few passengers on board the TGRTC bus were injured following a collision with a truck at Choutuppal.
The deceased was identified as Saleem, whose body was trapped in the driver’s seat after the accident in Hyderabad. The police deployed a crane to sort out the mangled part of the bus and to retrieve Saleem’s body.
According to police, the accident occurred when the Hyderabad-bound bus crashed into the truck, which was moving ahead.
Choutuppal police registered a case and initiated the investigation.
The injured passengers were first shifted to a nearby hospital, and then a couple of them were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Traffic movement was restored after the vehicles involved in the accident were towed away.