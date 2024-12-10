TGSRTC bus driver dies in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) bus driver died in an accident in Hyderabad on Monday, December 9. The accident occurred on the Hyderabad – Vijayawada highway.

A few passengers on board the TGRTC bus were injured following a collision with a truck at Choutuppal.

The deceased was identified as Saleem, whose body was trapped in the driver’s seat after the accident in Hyderabad. The police deployed a crane to sort out the mangled part of the bus and to retrieve Saleem’s body.

Also Read Hyderabad man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

According to police, the accident occurred when the Hyderabad-bound bus crashed into the truck, which was moving ahead.

Choutuppal police registered a case and initiated the investigation.

The injured passengers were first shifted to a nearby hospital, and then a couple of them were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Traffic movement was restored after the vehicles involved in the accident were towed away.