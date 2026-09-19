TGSRTC bus driver threatens student in Mahabubabad district

The driver's victim in the video has been identified as Bharghav, a Class 10 student at Model School in Nellikudur mandal and a resident of Ravirala village.

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TGSRTC driver assaults student in Mahbubabad
TGSRTC driver assaults student in Mahbubabad.

Hyderabad: A video showing a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) driver allegedly threatening to kill a school student surfaced online from Mahabubabad district on Saturday, September 19. The driver, who has previously faced allegations of assaulting students, is heard warning the boy that he would throw him under the bus and kill him.

In the purported video, the driver can be seen telling the student, “If you don’t alight the bus properly, I will throw you under the vehicle and kill you.”

The driver then grabs the student and pushes him onto the bus. The bus belongs to the Thorrur depot and operates in the Nellikudur mandal of the Mahabubabad district.

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Subhan Bakery

The driver’s victim in the video has been identified as Bharghav, a Class 10 student at Model School in Nellikudur mandal and a resident of Ravirala village.

According to reports, the driver has been accused of assaulting students similarly in the past.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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