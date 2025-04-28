TGSRTC conductor returns bag of gold, other valuables worth Rs 13L to passenger

TGRTC MD felicitates conductor and returns the valuables to the passenger
VC Sajjanar felicitates conductor.

Hyderabad: In an act of empathy, a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) conductor returned a bag of gold ornaments worth Rs 13 lakh to a passenger on Monday, April 28.

The conductor Venkateshwarlu received appreciation from TGSRTC managing director VC Sajannar for his gesture. Venkateshwarlu was on duty on the Achampet-Hyderabad route and upon reaching MGBS, he noticed that a passenger had forgotten the bag on the bus.

When the bag was opened, it contained gold and silver ornaments, cash, and several certificates. The conductor immediately informed Achampet DM Murali Durga Prasad about this over the phone. The DM suggested that the bag be handed over to the station manager’s office at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

A passenger named Anil Kumar informed the authorities that on April 26 he had forgotten his bag in the bus. He said that he had boarded the bus at Kandukur, got down at CBS and went to Kacheguda. The DM suggested that he go to the station manager’s office at MGBS.

TGSRTC officials checked the details and handed over the bag to Kumar. It contained 14 tolas of gold and 10 tolas of silver ornaments, along with Rs 14,800 in cash, his son’s birth certificate, and his educational qualification certificates.

Tags
