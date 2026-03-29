TGSRTC electric bus catches fire in Telangana’s Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: An electric bus belonging to the Telangana Road Transport Corporation was gutted after catching fire at a bus depot in Hanamkonda on Sunday, March 29.

The fire was caused by a short circuit. Speaking to Siasat.com, Hanamkonda Station Fire Officer, Sudarshan Reddy said, “The incident occurred at 2:30 AM due to a short circuit, while the bus was parked at the station for washing.”

There were no casualties or injuries in the incident. Staff members at the bus station dowsed the fire using fire extinguishers.

An electric bus belonging to the Telangana Road Transport Corporation was gutted after catching fire at a bus depot in Hanamkonda on Sunday, March 29.



The fire was caused by a short circuit. Speaking to https://t.co/dXPeUKTeQb, Hanamkonda Station Fire Officer Sudarshan Reddy… pic.twitter.com/EyIyJxa7lP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 29, 2026

A video of the bus on fire was shared on social media.