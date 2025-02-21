TGSRTC expands digital payment system for bus tickets 

Hyderabad: Passengers in Telangana will soon find it easier to pay for bus fares without worrying about carrying exact change, as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to implement digital payments across its entire fleet.

After successfully testing digital payments on select services, TGSRTC is now expanding the system statewide. Digital payment options are already available in many air-conditioned long-distance buses, where they have been well received by passengers and have also simplified fare collection for staff.

In Hyderabad, a pilot project was conducted in several bus depots, including Bandlaguda and Dilsukhnagar, proving to be effective. The system has helped reduce the time spent on fare collection and ticket issuance, benefiting both passengers and RTC staff.

Passengers can make payments through QR codes, which currently take about 30 seconds per transaction. Officials are working on reducing this time and addressing technical issues. To support this transition, RTC has procured 6,000 Intelligent Ticket Management System (i-TIMS) machines in the first phase, out of the 10,000 required across the state. The machines are being introduced in city buses first, before expanding to other regions.

As i-TIMS machines use touch screens, bus conductors have undergone three months of training to ensure smooth implementation. Technical issues identified during the trial run are being resolved based on staff feedback.

“We have tested these automatic ticketing machines for software updates, cash transfers, and accurate tracking of bus stops. A dedicated team is working to fix any technical glitches,” an RTC official said.