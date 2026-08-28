TGSRTC hikes bus ticket fares for Raksha Bandhan, commuters fume

An image of a bus ticket shared on social media showed the price of a ticket from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station to Jadcherla costing Rs 190 during the festival, while the regular fare is Rs 150.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
A TGSRTC passenger share image of ticket fare hike during Raksha Bandhan
A TGSRTC passenger share image of ticket fare hike during Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has raised bus ticket fares for the Raksha Bandhan festival period, even as it rolled out 5,000 special buses to ply across the state from August 27 to 31 to handle the festive rush.

A ticket shared on social media showed the fare from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station to Jadcherla at Rs 190 during the festival period, against the regular fare of Rs 150.

In a video circulating online, a passenger who identified himself as Gnanendar said he was travelling from MGBS to Karimnagar for Rakhi. “The regular fare for the super deluxe bus is Rs 300, but today I paid Rs 400. Passengers should be informed about the fare hike beforehand. I came to know of the hike only after boarding the bus,” he said.

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Responding to questions on the reason for the hike, TGSRTC Public Relations Officer Prasanna told Siasat.com that a government order passed in 1981, during the era of undivided Andhra Pradesh, mandates that bus fares be increased by 1.5 times during festivals.

“This order continues to be followed to date. The hike applies only to special buses, while fares on regular services remain unchanged,” he said.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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