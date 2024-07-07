TGSRTC introduces new bus routes to alleviate traffic woes in Hyderabad IT corridor

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced several new bus routes in the Information Technology (IT) Corridor over the past six months to alleviate traffic issues for software employees and others in the area.

It was a result of extensive surveys conducted at metro stations, bus stations, and workplaces in the western corridor to understand travel patterns, demand, and requirements.

As part of the plan to ease traffic woes, TGSRTC introduced several important bus routes in the IT Corridor. One of the most popular routes is the Miyapur to Narsingi route via Allwyn ‘X’ Road, Kothaguda, and Gachibowli. Buses on this route operate every 15 minutes, serving software employees residing in Miyapur, BHEL, Hafeezpet, and surrounding areas to reach Gachibowli and Narsingi.

Recognising the commuter potential in areas such as Bachupally, Pragathi Nagar, and Miyapur, TGSRTC added more buses on routes connecting these locations. Additionally, air-conditioned bus services were introduced on routes connecting Bachupally and Waverock via JNTU and Mindspace, as well as Mehdipatnam to Gopanpally via Nanakramguda and Wipro. These AC buses were deployed in response to continuous demand from bus users.

The main challenge in these regions is user preference, with RTC facing tough competition from cabs, auto-rickshaws, metro, and bike rental agencies. Commuters often opt for the next available transport instead of waiting for a bus.

Furthermore, TGSRTC introduced ‘Cyber Liners’ (mini buses) to serve the newly-opened US consulate from Raidurg metro station. These Vajra AC mini buses also link the station to DLF, Waverock, and GAR, enhancing last-mile connectivity for employees in the IT Corridor.