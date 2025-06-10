TGSRTC issued 182 cr zero-fare tickets for women travelers: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Telangana government has released Rs.6,088 crore to the RTC under the Mahalakshmi scheme, which offers free bus travel for women. So far, the RTC has issued 182 crore zero-fare tickets under this initiative.

He made these remarks while inaugurating 45 electric buses at the RTC depot in Suryapet district. The event was attended by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, and local MLAs including Padmavati Reddy, Shankar Naik, Adanki Dayakar, and M. Samuel.

Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that the Mahalakshmi scheme has become widely popular, with women in other states now demanding similar benefits. He said the scheme not only empowers women but also supports the RTC financially and socially.

To reduce pollution and modernize transport, electric buses are being introduced across the state. In Suryapet, 79 battery buses have been approved, while in Hyderabad, 2,800 electric buses will operate within the Outer Ring Road area.

The Deputy CM also said that the Congress government is committed to strengthening RTC. He criticized the previous BRS government for attempting to privatize RTC and said Congress has reversed that approach by improving services and infrastructure.

He praised Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for his efforts in saving and revitalizing RTC. Bhatti assured that steps will continue to improve employee welfare and make RTC a profitable and efficient public service once again.