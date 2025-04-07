TGSRTC JAC calls for indefinite strike from May 6

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday, April 7, has announced an indefinite strike starting from May 6, demanding the implementation of 21 key demands, including the long-pending proposal to merge the corporation with the state government.

The unions are primarily demanding the merger of RTC employees with the state government and the formation of the 21st wage revision commission. Among their key concerns is job security for drivers who have purchased RTC buses, as their livelihoods are threatened by the rollout of electric buses. They also oppose the privatization of electric buses, insisting they remain under government control.

The TGSRTC joint action committee further highlighted that the issues are not limited to current employees. Retired staff are still awaiting pending arrears, revised pay scales, and other long-overdue benefits.

The JAC leaders served strike notices to TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar and the Labour Commissioner to this extent, formally notifying the authorities of their intention to launch the strike.

However, officials are yet to respond to this issue.