TGSRTC workers’ union threatens strike over merger delay, unmet demands

The unions are primarily calling for the merger of RTC employees with the state government and the formation of a 21st wage revision commission.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 27th January 2025 6:18 pm IST
TGSRTC union call for action on unmet demands, warns of strike
Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) union representatives have submitted a strike notice to ED Munisekhar at Bus Bhavan on Monday, January 27 demanding the state government resolve long-standing issues.

Other key demands include securing the jobs of drivers who have purchased RTC buses, which are at risk with the introduction of electric buses, and ensuring that electric buses remain under government control rather than being privatized.

While the workers welcome the introduction of electric buses, they have made it clear that they oppose privatization of the fleet.

As tensions rose, additional police forces were deployed at Bus Bhavan. RTC workers voiced their frustration over the unfulfilled promise of RTC’s merger with the government, potential job losses due to the new electric buses, and increased workload from the free bus service for women.

The TGSRTC joint action committee also emphasized that issues extend beyond current employees, with retired workers still awaiting unpaid arrears, pay scale adjustments, and other benefits.

The unions have set a deadline for the government to respond, threatening a state-wide strike if their demands are not met. However, it remains uncertain whether all RTC employees will support the strike.

The state government is expected to issue a response within the next couple of days.



