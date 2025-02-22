TGSRTC launches 3000 special buses for Maha Shivaratri; ticket fares revised

Hyderabad: To ensure that devotees don’t face any inconvenience in terms of transport on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has decided to ply 3000 special buses from various parts of the state to 43 Shaiva Kshetras. These special buses will run from February 24 to February 28.

As many as 800 buses will be operated to Srisailam, 714 to Vemulawada, 444 to Edupayala, 270 to Keesaragutta, 171 to Vela, 80 to Kaleshwaram, 51 to Komuravelli, along with special buses to Alampur, Umamaheswaram, Palakurthi, Ramappa and other temples.

These buses are available from MGBS, JBS, CBS, IS Sadan, KPHB and BHEL in Hyderabad to the Srisailam shrine. TGSRTC is also setting up a public address system along with shamianas, chairs, and drinking water in the respective areas.

Also Read TGSRTC expands digital payment system for bus tickets

As per the state government’s order, ticket prices of special buses have been revised by up to 50 percent though there will be no change in the ticket charges of regular services. The revised ticket charges will be applicable only for special buses running from February 24 to February 27 of this month except for buses running to Edupayala where revised charges apply from February 26 to February 28.

Display boards will be set up at the front of the special buses to inform passengers.

“This time, the organization will run 809 additional buses compared to the last Shivaratri. We have issued orders to the officials to arrange more special buses according to the rush of devotees. Devotees should use these special services to reach the temples safely and pay their obligations,” said TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, IPS.

Free bus transportation facilities for women will be in effect in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses as per the state government’s order in Mahashivratri special buses. Advance reservation facility has been provided for special buses going from Hyderabad to Srisailam and Vemulawada and ticket booking can be done on the website www.tgsrtcbus.in.

For more information regarding Maha Shivaratri special buses, people can contact the following TGSRTC call center numbers: 040-69440000, 040-23450033.