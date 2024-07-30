TGSRTC orders 1000 e-buses, CM to inaugurate 13 charging stations

Hyderabad: To reduce pollution emissions, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has ordered 1,000 electric buses. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate 13 newly commissioned charging stations across the state.

The electric buses, to be delivered in phases, will operate under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. This public-private partnership model involves paying electric vehicle suppliers on a per-kilometer basis for maintenance. More than 500 of these buses will serve city routes.

Charging stations are being set up at various depots, including MGBS, JBS, HCU, Hayathnagar-2, Ranigunj, Kukatpally, BHEL, Hyderabad-2, Warangal, Suryapet, Karimnagar-2, and Nizamabad. Each station will have 20 to 25 charging guns, allowing multiple buses to charge simultaneously.

The electric buses will operate on high-traffic routes such as Suryapet, Warangal, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad. Diesel buses in depots like HCU and Hayathnagar will be replaced by electric ones, with the former being reassigned to rural areas.

Currently, TGSRTC runs over 100 electric buses, including 49 Pushpak buses on airport routes and 10 E-Garuda buses between Vijayawada and Hyderabad.