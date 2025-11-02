TGSRTC starts special holiday buses to People’s Plaza from Nov 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will now operate special buses during festivals, weekends, and public holidays to People’s Plaza on Necklace Road starting November 2 for the convenience of the public.

Since People’s Plaza is a popular recreational spot, TGSRTC Hyderabad Region has launched the service so that tourists, sports enthusiasts, and families can easily reach their destination.

The buses will operate from Charminar, Afzalgunj, Nampally, Secretariat, Lumbini Park, NTR Gardens, and People’s Plaza to Secunderabad.

The service aims to reduce private vehicle usage, ease traffic congestion, and minimise environmental pollution in the city.

The bus timings are given as follows: