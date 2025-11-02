TGSRTC starts special holiday buses to People’s Plaza from Nov 2

The buses will operate from Charminar, Afzalgunj, Nampally, Secretariat, Lumbini Park, NTR Gardens, and People’s Plaza to Secunderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd November 2025 9:31 pm IST
TGSRTC buses
TGSRTC buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will now operate special buses during festivals, weekends, and public holidays to People’s Plaza on Necklace Road starting November 2 for the convenience of the public.

Since People’s Plaza is a popular recreational spot, TGSRTC Hyderabad Region has launched the service so that tourists, sports enthusiasts, and families can easily reach their destination.

The buses will operate from Charminar, Afzalgunj, Nampally, Secretariat, Lumbini Park, NTR Gardens, and People’s Plaza to Secunderabad.

Memory Khan Seminar

The service aims to reduce private vehicle usage, ease traffic congestion, and minimise environmental pollution in the city.

The bus timings are given as follows:

RouteDeparture Times
From Charminar → People’s Plaza2:30 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:45 PM, 5:45 PM, 6:55 PM, 7:55 PM
From People’s Plaza → Charminar3:55 PM, 4:55 PM, 6:10 PM, 7:10 PM, 8:20 PM, 9:20 PM
From Secunderabad → People’s Plaza3:35 PM, 4:35 PM, 5:50 PM, 6:50 PM, 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM
From People’s Plaza → Secunderabad3:05 PM, 4:05 PM, 5:20 PM, 6:20 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:30 PM

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd November 2025 9:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button