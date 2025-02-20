TGSRTC to deploy special buses in Hyderabad for Shivaratri

Hyderabad; In view of the Maha Shivaratri festival on February 26, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special RTC bus services for devotees in Hyderabad visiting Keesaragutta, Edupayala, and Beeramguda Jathara.

The special buses will operate from February 25 to February 28, covering peak days of the festival.

For devotees heading to Keesaragutta, a total of 285 buses will be deployed from various parts of the city. These include 90 buses from Secunderabad’s Regimental Bazar, 100 from ECIL X Roads, 70 from Ammuguda, and 25 from Uppal X Roads.

Similarly, for the famous Yedupayala Jathara, 125 buses will be operated from CBS to facilitate transportation for devotees attending the grand religious gathering. For those travelling to Beeramguda Jathara, 30 buses will run between Patancheru and Beeramguda, ensuring seamless connectivity for devotees participating in the festivities.

To assist passengers with travel inquiries, communication centres have been set up at Hyderabad’s Koti and Rathifile RTC Bus Station. Devotees can contact the helpline numbers 9959226160 (Koti) and 9959226154 (Rathifile) for details regarding the special operations.

Earlier, TGSRTC announced discounted prices for RTC buses running on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.

The special concession by the TGSRTC will now let travellers get a 10 percent discount for Lahari buses, on non-AC sleeper cum seater super luxury buses and an 8 percent discount on bus fares for Rajdhani AC buses.

Announcing the discounts, TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said, “The discount is available on all services operating to and from the Bengaluru route. It will save Rs 100-160 per passenger.”

Travellers can log onto www.tgsrtcbus.in for advanced booking.