5,246 special RTC buses to run across Telangana for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced that it will run 5,246 special RTC buses from January 7 to 15 for commuters travelling during the Sankranti festival season.

Out of the total, 557 services will offer a reservation facility. The public transport body also clarified that Mahalaxmi scheme hich allows women to travel for free in the TGSRTC buses will be available in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses.

These RTC buses would deploy from places across Hyderabad including MGBS, JBS, Uppal Cross Roads, Aramgarh, LB Nagar, KPHB, Boynpally, and Gachibowli. Further, TGSRTC will provide buses from Hyderabad to other districts like Amalapuram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, among other districts.

Electric buses will also be operated from districts like Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Warangal to Hyderabad. Facilities like pandals, shamianas, chairs, public address systems, drinking water, and mobile toilets are being arranged at major bus terminals in Hyderabad for the comfort of passengers traveling in RTC buses.

TGSRTC has advised to make reservations on the TGSRTC website or contact the RTC call centre for more details. For inquiries, passengers can call the RTC call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

Hyderabad sees 14 lakh daily RTC bus passengers

Recent data from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) reveals that only 30 percent of passengers are paying fares, while the daily passenger count has surged to 20 lakh, largely due to the Mahalakshmi scheme.

In Hyderabad alone, around 20 lakh passengers use TGSRTC services daily, with about 14 lakh of them benefiting from the Mahalakshmi scheme. This means that 70% of the city’s bus passengers are women traveling for free under the scheme.

The Mahalakshmi scheme, launched on December 9, has significantly increased the number of women passengers. This initiative allows women to travel for free, and the number of women passengers has grown substantially, enabling them to save money for other necessities.