TGSRTC to operate 6000 special buses for Dasara

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced the operation of 6,000 special buses for this year’s Dasara festival to meet the increased demand.

These buses will be available from October 1 to 15, and passengers can make advance reservations. To minimize delays caused by traffic congestion, special services will also run from various suburbs in Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, Santoshnagar, and KPHB, facilitating travel to native places during the festive period.

To accommodate the needs of employees in the IT Corridor, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced plans to operate buses to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and other destinations via the Gachibowli Outer Ring Road (ORR).

During a virtual meeting with field officials, TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar discussed arrangements for special bus services during the Dasara festival, emphasizing the importance of passenger facilities in congested areas.

He praised the efforts of RTC employees in ensuring safe travel for passengers and noted that increased traffic is expected this year due to the Mahalakshmi scheme.

The special buses will connect Hyderabad and Secunderabad to various locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Sajjanar highlighted that with Dasara falling on October 12, there will likely be a surge in passenger traffic on October 9, 10, and 11.

He indicated that additional buses would be deployed as needed and that discussions with NHAI officials are underway to secure special lanes for RTC buses at toll plazas.

This year, TGSRTC plans to introduce electric buses on routes to Karimnagar and Nizamabad and is coordinating with police and municipal authorities to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

For more information, passengers can visit the TGSRTC website or contact their helpline numbers.