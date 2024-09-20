TGSRTC to roll out UPI payments on all RTC buses after Hyderabad pilot: Reports

TIM machines being used by conductors will be replaced by automatic fare collection system machines.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 20th September 2024 5:55 pm IST
TGSRTC is soon going to transition into UPI payments in buses across the state.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is likely to implement UPI payments in all RTC buses soon. This move will address the difficulty faced by conductors in returning change for big currency notes.

As per reports, a pilot project for digital payments has already been successfully implemented in Dilsukhnagar and Bandlaguda bus depots. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka have already begun transitioning into UPI payments on buses in a phased manner.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Rape accused choreographer Jani Master sent to judicial custody

Reports state that TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar has informed the RTC officials to transition over to digital payments including GooglePay, Paytm, PhonePe, credit and debit cards and other forms of digital payments in all the RTC buses.

Reports claim that RTC is planning to introduce automatic fare collection system machines in buses across the state by replacing TIM machines being used by conductors presently.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 20th September 2024 5:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button