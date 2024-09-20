Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is likely to implement UPI payments in all RTC buses soon. This move will address the difficulty faced by conductors in returning change for big currency notes.

As per reports, a pilot project for digital payments has already been successfully implemented in Dilsukhnagar and Bandlaguda bus depots. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka have already begun transitioning into UPI payments on buses in a phased manner.

Reports state that TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar has informed the RTC officials to transition over to digital payments including GooglePay, Paytm, PhonePe, credit and debit cards and other forms of digital payments in all the RTC buses.

Reports claim that RTC is planning to introduce automatic fare collection system machines in buses across the state by replacing TIM machines being used by conductors presently.