TGSRTC victims’ body seeks government employee status

Hyderabad: The TGRTC Victims Employees Welfare Association, on Tuesday, July 7, has urged the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to implement the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Act, 2023.

The Act, passed on August 4, 2023, provides for the absorption of all regular TGSRTC employees into government service.

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In a letter to TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy, the association said that the legislation was enacted to provide job security by granting them employee status.

They also demanded that TGSRTC suspend the proposed corporation-level trade union elections until the government finalises the service rules governing absorbed employees.

The representation stated that its demands are based on the statutory provisions, financial allocations and legislative intent contained in the Official Gazette Bill files. It urged the TGSRTC management to issue swift administrative directions to stop the election process and implement the statutory protections envisaged by the legislature.