TGSRTC’s special summer discount in GHMC limits ends tomorrow

The fares of Metro Deluxe and e-Metro Air-conditioned buses that were in effect before March 1 will be charged from Monday, June 1.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th May 2026 6:25 pm IST
TGSRTC's special summer discount on bus fares ends on May 31, 2026.
TGSRTC MD Y Nagi Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Authority’s (TGSRTC) three-month special summer discount given to passengers travelling on the Metro Deluxe and e-Metro Air-conditioned buses under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) limits ends on Sunday, May 31.

TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy said that the previous fares that were being charged before March will come into effect from June 1, without any new hike in the bus fares.

TGSRTC had announced the special summer discount from March 1 to May 31, with a view to provide comfortable and convenient bus service to the passengers in view of the summer heat.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th May 2026 6:25 pm IST

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