TGSRTC’s special summer discount in GHMC limits ends tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Authority’s (TGSRTC) three-month special summer discount given to passengers travelling on the Metro Deluxe and e-Metro Air-conditioned buses under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) limits ends on Sunday, May 31.

TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy said that the previous fares that were being charged before March will come into effect from June 1, without any new hike in the bus fares.

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TGSRTC had announced the special summer discount from March 1 to May 31, with a view to provide comfortable and convenient bus service to the passengers in view of the summer heat.