TGSWREIS launches campaign for donation of books to its libraries

Hyderabad: In a move towards nurturing young minds, the Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has announced the launch of an initiative called “Shout Out for Children’s Books.”

This campaign calls upon book lovers, philanthropists, and education enthusiasts to contribute new or gently used children’s books to help build vibrant libraries for the deserving students of TGSWREIS.

Contributions of old and new books are welcome, recognising that every book holds the power to ignite imagination, broaden the horizons, and inspire greatness.

“This campaign is a transformative step in fostering a robust reading culture, empowering students with knowledge, creativity, and confidence for the future,” stated VS Alugu Varshini, secretary of TGSWREIS.

The first phase of the “Shout Out for Children’s Books” programme will be introduced at TGSWREIS’ head office, TGSWREIS Saroornagar residential school for girls, and its centre of excellence (COE) at Gowlidoddi.

To streamline the receipt of contributions, dedicated coordinators have been appointed at each of these three centres.

Coordinators for the shout-out for children’s books at 3 TGSWREIS schools

TGSWREIS extends a sincere appeal to the broader community to support this noble endeavour. Every book contributed will serve as a stepping stone towards building a brighter and more promising future for thousands of talented young learners.

“Together, let us sow the seeds of curiosity, wisdom, and ambition- one book at a time,” read a statement to the media from Alugu Varshini on Monday, April 28.