TGSWREIS Secy debunks ‘middlemen’ propaganda on admissions in Gurukuls

Hyderabad: In view of certain miscreants trying to spread apprehensions about students getting admitted to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) being allotted seats in the districts other than their native districts during seat allotment in counseling, the Society’s secretary Alugu Varshini issued a clarification on the matter.

Countering the wrong assumptions in an audio message to the media on Tuesday, April 22, she said that after filling the seats as per the institutions’ metrics, if there were some vacant seats in one district, there is a provision in TGSWREIS to provide an opportunity to the students who despite having the overall state merit but couldn’t get admission in their districts, to opt for an institution in another district.

“For example, if there are seats vacant in Adilabad district in a certain category, if students from neighbouring erstwhile Nizamabad or Karimnagar districts have the state merit in that particular category, then they can choose to get admitted in Adilabad district,” she said.

Noting that in such cases they will lose their nativity, she said that this was being done to help students having merit to continue with TGSWREIS.

She, however, pointed out that after the process of seat allotment of all 86,000 seats is completed, there will be still be around 4,000 seats that would be left vacant in the special category and other categories.

For instance, she said if there were any vacant minority seats in SC Gurukuls, in such cases those seats will be adjusted/converted to SC category students having state merit from other districts in SC Gurukuls. In a similar way it will be done with BC category students in BC Gurukuls, and ST category students in ST Gurukuls.

“Even after this conversion is done, and the merit list is run, automatically they will have a chance to come back to their native districts through sliding in the second counseling. But we can’t say that all of them will get seat allotted to them in their native districts, as we won’t be able to create extra seats,” she noted.

She said that the idea was to encourage students not to lose their merit, and to provide them an opportunity to go ahead with their admissions. She said it was being done to help students having physical disability, orphans and minorities to take advantage of the admissions.

Alleging that these vacant seats were targeted by middlemen, she said that the process was being made highly transparent to benefit the poor, totally eradicating the middlemen and broker culture- which has ruffled some feathers, the reason why she said, some people were trying to create unrest.