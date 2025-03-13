TGSWREIS warns against fake news on TG CET 2025 results, lodges complaint

In an official statement, the TGSWREIS clarified that no results have been declared yet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 13th March 2025 7:23 pm IST
Telangana govt transfers 31 IAS officers; Hyderabad gets new collector
Telangana Govt Logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) on Thursday, March 13, issued a public warning against the circulation of false information regarding the results of the TG CET-2025 Common Entrance Test for admissions to residential schools.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

In an official statement, the TGSWREIS clarified that no results have been declared yet and urged parents, students, and media personnel to rely only on the official website for accurate updates.

“The spread of fake news not only creates unnecessary panic among the public but also damages the credibility of the society,” said TGSWREIS secretary Dr VS Alagu Varsini.

MS Creative School
Also Read
TG EdCET 2025 notification released

In response to the misinformation, TGSWREIS has lodged a complaint with the police against those responsible for spreading false claims and is working to remove misleading content from concerned websites.

The TGSWREIS also announced that once the results are officially declared, a formal media note will be widely published to ensure accurate information reaches the public. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified news and to stay informed through official channels.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 13th March 2025 7:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button