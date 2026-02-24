TGSWRIES plans professional colleges for next academic year

Authorities have also proposed converting 79 institutions operating from rented buildings into Young India Schools.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2026 12:14 pm IST
Representational photo of class room in engineering college in Hyderabad.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWRIES) is preparing to establish new professional colleges, kitchen modernisation, and the rollout of an integrated digital portal for academic and administrative management.

As part of its plan, the society has proposed five professional colleges offering courses in agriculture, pharmacy, nursing, integrated BEd and DEd, and occupational therapy. These institutions are expected to function from a single integrated campus.

Infrastructure upgrades are also taking place in institutional kitchens. The modernisation works include improvements in electrification, plumbing, flooring, and tiling, along with the installation of automated machines for preparing idli, dosa, and roti.

Apart from it, the state government is introducing a 24-module integrated portal designed to manage attendance, academic performance, health records, diet charts, and institutional data across welfare residential institutions.

In addition, a facial recognition system will be implemented in all institutions to record attendance of both students and teachers twice daily.

