Thackeray brothers to lead Mumbai march against ECI today

The demonstration aims to protest against alleged voter list manipulation and structural irregularities tied to SIR process of electoral rolls.

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Uddhav and Raj Thackeray
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray have joined forces to launch a fierce attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), issuing a joint call to the people of Maharashtra for a grand public protest rally in Mumbai on Sunday, October 4.

The demonstration aims to protest against alleged voter list manipulation and structural irregularities tied to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls.

Launching a blistering attack, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS earlier on Saturday accused the Election Commission of deceiving voters and functioning as an extended wing of the ruling party at the Centre.

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While the MNS and Shiv Sena UBT are leading the organisational groundwork for the demonstration, the leaders emphasised that the protest goes beyond partisan politics.

Framing the rally as a mass public movement, the organisers confirmed plans to engage in dialogue with all political parties across the spectrum to forge a unified opposition front.

“This is a rally of the people. To ensure it does not remain confined to a single party but becomes the collective voice of the entire political system and the citizenry, we will reach out to all political parties to join this front,” the statement read.

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The statement framed the upcoming agitation as a decisive battle to safeguard the nation’s democratic framework and institutional integrity.

Calling upon citizens to flood the streets of Mumbai, the movement aims to register a strong protest against what the leaders term institutional bias and voter list manipulation under the SIR process. The march is scheduled to begin at Metro Cinema.

The statement concluded with a direct appeal to the public to “participate in this rally in large numbers. Come together to save the democracy of this country and the Constitution of this nation!”

Earlier, launching a scathing attack on the BJP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Raj Thackeray demanded the immediate cancellation of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

He accused the ruling party of leveraging key institutional figures to maintain an “endless grip on power” and called upon all opposition parties across the country to unite for a massive agitation to bring back paper ballots.

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