Thailand Open: Sindhu beats Yu Jin Sim to set up QF clash with Yamaguchi

Bangkok: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu beats Yu Jin Sim of South Korea in straight games in the second round match of the Thailand Open in the women’s singles category here in Bangkok on Thursday.

The sixth seed Sindhu won the opening game 21-16 where the Korean did put fight but in the second game Sindhu dominated and won by a comfortable margin of 21-13 winning match 21-16 21-13 that lasted for 37 minutes.

Also Read World champion Amir Khan has set an example; youth must follow his methods

With this win the double Olympic medallist sets up a quarterfinal clash with second-seeded Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi.

Earlier in the day Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out losing to Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the second round of the women’s singles category losing 16-21, 21-14, 21-14.