Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha visit Thala Ajith after personal loss

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is mourning the loss of his mother, Mohini Mani, who passed away in Chennai on Saturday after battling age-related health issues. She was 89 years old and reportedly died peacefully in her sleep.

Ajith, who was in Dubai at the time, returned to Chennai immediately to be with his family during this difficult period. Following the news, several celebrities and political leaders visited his residence to offer their condolences and support.

Vijay and Trisha Pay Their Respects

Among those who visited Ajith Kumar’s home were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, along with actress Trisha Krishnan. Videos shared on social media showed Vijay arriving amid security and warmly embracing Ajith before meeting the grieving family.

Trisha was also seen at the residence, dressed in a black salwar suit, paying her respects and offering condolences. While some social media users speculated that Vijay and Trisha arrived together, other visuals suggested they may have reached separately. However, both were present to support Ajith and his family during the emotional time.

In an official statement, Ajith Kumar and his brothers shared that their mother passed away peacefully after a period of declining health. The family thanked the medical professionals who cared for her over the past few years.

They also requested privacy as they grieve their loss and informed that the last rites would be conducted as a private family affair.

Celebrities Extend Condolences

Several members of the Tamil film industry expressed their sorrow over Mohini Mani’s passing. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar, and many others shared heartfelt messages for Ajith and his family.

The news has deeply saddened fans and colleagues alike, with many remembering Mohini Mani as the strong pillar behind one of Tamil cinema’s most loved stars. As Ajith Kumar and his family navigate this difficult phase, messages of support continue to pour in from across the country.