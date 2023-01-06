Thalapathy Vijay heading for divorce? Read viral reports here

Hyderabad: Speculation is rife that superstar of the southern film industry Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are heading towards divorce, ending their 22 years of marriage.

Reports suggest that rumours of their divorce began after Vijay’s Wikipedia page stated that he and Sangeetha have mutually decided to get a divorce. And now, it is a trending discussion among internet users in south India.

However, it seems like there is no truth to these reports as the latest report in Pinkvilla says that the rumours of Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce are ‘baseless’. The source further informed the portal that they have no idea how this all started.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha is currently enjoying with her kids in the US. The couple has not issued any official statement about the rumours and is enjoying their marital life.

The couple has two children together – Jason and Divya. According to the reports, Vijay and Sangeetha had fallen in love in the UK in 1996. They tied the knot on August 25, 1999. Sangeetha Sornalingam is a Sri Lankan Tamil.

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Varisu. He will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in this family drama film.